The Akron Zips (1-0) take the court against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

ESPN+

Akron vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-7.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-7.5) 140.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Akron vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends (2022-23)

Akron won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Zips games.

Southern Miss went 16-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 of the Golden Eagles' games last year went over the point total.

