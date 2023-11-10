Friday's contest between the Akron Zips (1-0) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Akron coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 73, Southern Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-5.5)

Akron (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron Performance Insights

Akron was 109th in the nation in points scored (74.6 per game) and 79th in points conceded (66.9) last year.

The Zips were 147th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.2) and 43rd in rebounds conceded (28.7) last year.

Akron was 150th in the nation in assists (13.4 per game) last season.

With 9.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc last season, the Zips were 30th and 98th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Akron gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 219th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Zips attempted 44.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 35.5% of the Zips' buckets were 3-pointers, and 64.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.