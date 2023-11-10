The Akron Zips (1-0) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

Southern Miss (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 22.2% more often than Akron (11-17-0) last year.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 74.6 148.4 66.9 133 138.7 Southern Miss 73.8 148.4 66.1 133 137.5

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Zips scored were 8.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (66.1).

Akron went 10-8 against the spread and 18-3 overall last season when scoring more than 66.1 points.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 11-17-0 14-14-0 Southern Miss 16-10-0 14-12-0

Akron vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Southern Miss 15-1 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 8-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

