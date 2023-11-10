Akron vs. Southern Miss: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Akron Zips (1-0) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Akron vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron Betting Records & Stats
- Akron went 11-17-0 ATS last season.
- Southern Miss (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 22.2% more often than Akron (11-17-0) last year.
Akron vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Akron
|74.6
|148.4
|66.9
|133
|138.7
|Southern Miss
|73.8
|148.4
|66.1
|133
|137.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Akron Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Zips scored were 8.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (66.1).
- Akron went 10-8 against the spread and 18-3 overall last season when scoring more than 66.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Akron vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Akron
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
|Southern Miss
|16-10-0
|14-12-0
Akron vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Akron
|Southern Miss
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-0
|5-6
|Away Record
|8-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.