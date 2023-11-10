Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Allen County, Ohio this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Lima Central Catholic School at McComb High School