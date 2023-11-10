Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Auglaize County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Knoxville at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.