How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) battle the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.
- In games Cincinnati shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Titans ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearcats finished 44th.
- Last year, the 77.1 points per game the Bearcats scored were only 1.8 more points than the Titans gave up (75.3).
- Cincinnati had a 14-3 record last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison
- Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bearcats ceded four fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UIC
|W 69-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
