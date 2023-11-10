Friday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) facing off at Fifth Third Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-58 victory for heavily favored Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Detroit Mercy 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-25.3)

Cincinnati (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Cincinnati Performance Insights

Offensively, Cincinnati was the 53rd-ranked squad in college basketball (77.1 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 150th (69.3 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Bearcats were 44th in college basketball in rebounds (34.3 per game) and 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

With 15.5 assists per game last year, Cincinnati was 29th in the nation.

Last year, the Bearcats were 49th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.7 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Cincinnati was the 23rd-best team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.8 per game) and 46th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.2%) last year.

Last season, Cincinnati took 60.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Cincinnati's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.7% were 3-pointers.

