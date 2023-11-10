The Dayton Flyers (1-0) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Last season, Dayton had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flyers ranked 204th.

The Flyers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).

Dayton went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

Dayton scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Dayton drained fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule