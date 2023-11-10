The Dayton Flyers (1-0) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Last season, Dayton had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flyers ranked 204th.
  • The Flyers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).
  • Dayton went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

  • Dayton scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Dayton drained fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 63-47 UD Arena
11/10/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/16/2023 LSU - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Youngstown State - UD Arena

