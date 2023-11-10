Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Franklin County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Pickerington North High School at Hilliard Bradley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

Green High School - Uniontown at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

Location: Dover, OH

Dover, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Upper Arlington High School at Gahanna Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Coffman High School at Olentangy Berlin High School