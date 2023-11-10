Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Madison County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shekinah Christian School at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.