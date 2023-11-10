Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elgin at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mt. Blanchard, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
