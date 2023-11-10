Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Mercer County, Ohio this week? We have the information here.

    • Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Minster at Marion Local High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Celina Senior High School at Tippecanoe

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Sidney, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

