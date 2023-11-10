The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Ohio State Stats Insights

Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.

Ohio State had a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Buckeyes put up 72.5 points per game, six more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

When Ohio State put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 12-11.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.3).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% clip in road games.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule