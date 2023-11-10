How to Watch Ohio State vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.
- Ohio State had a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the Buckeyes put up 72.5 points per game, six more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.
- When Ohio State put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 12-11.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.3).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% clip in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.