The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) play the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-0.5) 138.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Buckeyes games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.
  • Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Last year, 15 of the Aggies' games went over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Ohio State much higher (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (77th).
  • The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

