The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Value City Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Ohio State covered the spread less often than Texas A&M last year, recording an ATS record of 13-18-0, compared to the 22-11-0 mark of the Aggies.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 145.3 69.0 135.5 140.5 Texas A&M 72.8 145.3 66.5 135.5 138.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

Ohio State went 10-10 against the spread and 12-11 overall last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Texas A&M 22-11-0 15-18-0

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Texas A&M 10-6 Home Record 15-1 1-10 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.