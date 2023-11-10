Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Portage County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Chardon High School at Aurora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mentor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.