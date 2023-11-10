If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Stark County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Green High School - Uniontown at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Dover, OH

Dover, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

West Branch High School at Canton South