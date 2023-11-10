Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Stark County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Green High School - Uniontown at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dover, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Branch High School at Canton South
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, OH
- Conference: Northeastern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
