How to Watch Wright State vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) square off against the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on MW Network.
Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Oakland vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 44.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
- Wright State put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Raiders ranked 231st.
- The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.
- Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).
- The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
- At home, Wright State drained 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
