The Colorado State Rams (1-0) square off against the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on MW Network.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: MW Network

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 44.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

Wright State put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Raiders ranked 231st.

The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.

Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).

The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.

At home, Wright State drained 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

