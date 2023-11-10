The Colorado State Rams (1-0) square off against the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on MW Network.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 44.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
  • Wright State put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Raiders ranked 231st.
  • The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.
  • Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).
  • The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
  • At home, Wright State drained 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
11/14/2023 Toledo - Wright State University Nutter Center
11/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

