Wright State vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) take on the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on MW Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Wright State matchup.
Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Wright State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Wright State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-8.5)
|155.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-8.5)
|156.5
|-450
|+330
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wright State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Colorado State compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.
