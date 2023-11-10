The Colorado State Rams (1-0) take on the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on MW Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Wright State matchup.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-8.5) 155.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-8.5) 156.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Colorado State compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.