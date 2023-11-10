Friday's contest between the Colorado State Rams (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Colorado State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, Wright State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-9.7)

Colorado State (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State Performance Insights

Wright State was lifted by its offense last season, as it ranked 19th-best in the nation by scoring 79.9 points per game. It ranked 282nd in college basketball in points allowed (73.7 per contest).

The Raiders ranked 69th in the nation with 33.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with 31.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Wright State dished out 15.0 assists per game, which ranked them 49th in college basketball.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Raiders ranked 235th in college basketball. They forced 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

The Raiders drained 6.2 threes per game (299th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 35.7% shooting percentage (92nd-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Wright State gave up 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Wright State took 72.4% two-pointers, accounting for 80.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 27.6% threes (19.9% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.