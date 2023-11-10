How to Watch Xavier vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Dolphins' opponents made.
- Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41% from the field.
- The Dolphins ranked 248th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the Musketeers put up 18.3 more points per game (80.9) than the Dolphins allowed (62.6).
- Xavier went 23-8 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.