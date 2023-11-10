The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 21 Musketeers games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times last year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier is 47th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (106th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

