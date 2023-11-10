The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Cintas Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Xavier's .515 ATS win percentage (17-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville's .375 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record).

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 80.9 144.2 74.1 136.7 151.9 Jacksonville 63.3 144.2 62.6 136.7 130.4

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the Musketeers put up 80.9 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins allowed.

When Xavier totaled more than 62.6 points last season, it went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0 Jacksonville 9-15-0 12-12-0

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Jacksonville 15-2 Home Record 7-6 7-4 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

