The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-17.5) 150.5 -3000 +1300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-17.5) 151.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Youngstown State covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Wolverines games.

