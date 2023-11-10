Youngstown State vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Youngstown State matchup.
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-17.5)
|150.5
|-3000
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-17.5)
|151.5
|-3000
|+1120
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Youngstown State covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last year.
- Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Wolverines games.
