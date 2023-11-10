The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) host the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Crisler Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Betting Records & Stats

In Youngstown State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

The Penguins had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Youngstown State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, five% more often than Michigan (15-13-0) last year.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 73.4 155.3 69.6 142.1 141.1 Youngstown State 81.9 155.3 72.5 142.1 147.9

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins averaged 12.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

Youngstown State put together a 17-8 ATS record and a 23-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0 Youngstown State 17-12-0 19-10-0

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Youngstown State 13-4 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 9-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

