Youngstown State vs. Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) host the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Crisler Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins Betting Records & Stats
- In Youngstown State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
- The Penguins had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.
- Youngstown State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, five% more often than Michigan (15-13-0) last year.
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan
|73.4
|155.3
|69.6
|142.1
|141.1
|Youngstown State
|81.9
|155.3
|72.5
|142.1
|147.9
Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends
- The Penguins averaged 12.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
- Youngstown State put together a 17-8 ATS record and a 23-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|16-12-0
|Youngstown State
|17-12-0
|19-10-0
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan
|Youngstown State
|13-4
|Home Record
|14-3
|3-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.6
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-1-0
