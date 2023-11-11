The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Adam Fantilli, take the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fantilli in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Fantilli has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fantilli has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Fantilli has an assist in five of 13 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 13 Games 1 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

