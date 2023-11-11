Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (1-0) and the Akron Zips (0-1) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Miss taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM on November 11.

The Zips enter this contest following a 91-87 loss to Oakland on Monday.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Akron vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Akron 62

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Zips outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game last season (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball while allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball) and had a +59 scoring differential overall.

Akron averaged 2.4 fewer points in MAC action (66.2) than overall (68.6).

The Zips put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.7) last season.

At home, Akron allowed 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 69.7.

