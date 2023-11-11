For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Ben Chiarot a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Chiarot has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.