As they get ready to take on the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) on Saturday, November 11 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Czarnik C Questionable Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Columbus gives up 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of -10, they are 27th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5

