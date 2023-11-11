The Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 11, with the Blue Jackets having lost three straight games.

You can watch the Red Wings attempt to hold off the Blue Jackets on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets Red Wings 4-0 DET

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.4 goals per game (44 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 13 0 9 9 7 3 - Boone Jenner 13 7 2 9 5 8 58.7% Jack Roslovic 12 2 6 8 4 11 27.6% Kirill Marchenko 11 3 4 7 2 6 50% Adam Fantilli 13 2 5 7 4 8 42.7%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 45 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players