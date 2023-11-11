Alex DeBrincat and Boone Jenner are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov has totaled zero goals (zero per game) and dished out nine assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with nine total points (0.7 per game).

Columbus' Jenner has posted nine total points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and two assists.

This season, Columbus' Jack Roslovic has eight points, courtesy of two goals (sixth on team) and six assists (second).

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-3-1 on the season, allowing 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassing 166 saves with a .917% save percentage (19th in the league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin has been a key contributor for Detroit this season, collecting 17 points in 14 games.

DeBrincat has picked up 14 points (one per game), scoring nine goals and adding five assists.

Moritz Seider has posted one goal and 10 assists for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 0-0-0. He has given up zero goals (0 goals against average) and made zero saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 17th 30.6 Shots 31.2 15th 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.9 26th 9th 23.33% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

