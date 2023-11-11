The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3), who have lost three in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won four (36.4%).

Columbus has gone 3-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 42.6% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 12 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 50 (4th) Goals 34 (26th) 45 (23rd) Goals Allowed 44 (21st) 14 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (3rd)

Over its past 10 games, Columbus went 6-4-0 against the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

Five of Columbus' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense (34 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game, 44 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -10.

