Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings on November 11, 2023
Player prop betting options for Dylan Larkin, Boone Jenner and others are available in the Detroit Red Wings-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Additional Info
|Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Jenner's seven goals and two assists in 13 games for Columbus add up to nine total points on the season.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Jack Roslovic has scored two goals on the season, chipping in six assists.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.