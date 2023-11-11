Player prop betting options for Dylan Larkin, Boone Jenner and others are available in the Detroit Red Wings-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jenner's seven goals and two assists in 13 games for Columbus add up to nine total points on the season.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Jack Roslovic has scored two goals on the season, chipping in six assists.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.