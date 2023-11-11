How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.
- In games Bowling Green shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-7 overall.
- The Falcons were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves ranked 178th.
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Falcons recorded were 8.4 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).
- When Bowling Green totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 10-12.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 83.3.
- Bowling Green drained 6.9 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% when playing on the road.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/11/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/17/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Stroh Center
