The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.

In games Bowling Green shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-7 overall.

The Falcons were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves ranked 178th.

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Falcons recorded were 8.4 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).

When Bowling Green totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 10-12.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 83.3.

Bowling Green drained 6.9 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% when playing on the road.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule