The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-2.5) 154.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-2.5) 155.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bowling Green put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Falcons games hit the over.

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

Red Wolves games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last season.

