Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-2.5)
|154.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-2.5)
|155.5
|-140
|+116
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Bowling Green put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Falcons games hit the over.
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
- Red Wolves games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last season.
