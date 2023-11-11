Saturday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-61 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 85, Arkansas State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-23.7)

Bowling Green (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Bowling Green Performance Insights

Bowling Green was 74th in the country in points scored (76.0 per game) last year and eighth-worst in points allowed (78.5).

At 32.5 rebounds per game and 31.8 rebounds allowed, the Falcons were 126th and 222nd in the country, respectively, last year.

Bowling Green was 117th in college basketball in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

Last year, the Falcons were 200th in the country in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Last year, Bowling Green was 290th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Last year, Bowling Green attempted 35.4% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.7% of Bowling Green's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.3% were 2-pointers.

