The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 65.7 321st 351st 78.5 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.1 169th 200th 12 Turnovers 10.9 84th

