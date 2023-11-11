The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) hit the court at Stroh Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Arkansas State sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from Bowling Green.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 76 141.7 78.5 146.1 152.5 Arkansas State 65.7 141.7 67.6 146.1 132.5

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons recorded were 8.4 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).

When Bowling Green put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 11-8 against the spread and 10-12 overall.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Arkansas State 7-9 Home Record 10-8 4-11 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

