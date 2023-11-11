In Butler County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakota West High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11

9:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodward Career Technical High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11

9:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurgood Marshall at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11

2:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Hamilton High School