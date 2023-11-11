Our projection model predicts the Washington State Cougars will beat the California Golden Bears on Saturday, November 11 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at California Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+2.5) Over (59.5) Washington State 32, Cal 31

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Cal Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Cal vs. Washington State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 57.4% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Golden Bears are 3-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cal has an ATS record of 1-1.

Out of eight Golden Bears games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Cal games this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Washington State is a 3-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Cougars games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Washington State games this season have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Bears vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal 30.8 36.8 30.8 30.8 30.8 44.3 Washington State 29.3 28.6 29.2 26.4 29.5 31.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.