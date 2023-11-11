The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2), on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (1-1). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley recorded 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Max Strus put up 11.5 points last season, plus 2.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Georges Niang averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaac Okoro recorded 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Warriors Players to Watch

Per game, Stephen Curry provided points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last year. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Klay Thompson put up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 4.4 treys per contest (first in league).

Draymond Green's stats last season included 8.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He made 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

Chris Paul recorded 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He drained 63.0% of his shots from the floor.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Warriors Cavaliers 118.9 Points Avg. 112.3 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 47.9% Field Goal % 48.8% 38.5% Three Point % 36.7%

