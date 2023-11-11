Cavaliers vs. Warriors November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2), on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (1-1). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley recorded 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
- Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Max Strus put up 11.5 points last season, plus 2.1 assists and 3.2 boards.
- Georges Niang averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaac Okoro recorded 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Per game, Stephen Curry provided points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last year. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Klay Thompson put up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 4.4 treys per contest (first in league).
- Draymond Green's stats last season included 8.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He made 52.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Chris Paul recorded 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He drained 63.0% of his shots from the floor.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Warriors
|Cavaliers
|118.9
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
