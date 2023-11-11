The Golden State Warriors (6-3) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 223.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

Cleveland has a 220.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Cleveland has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

The Cavaliers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 4 44.4% 114.9 223.5 110.1 222.2 227.2 Cavaliers 4 50% 108.6 223.5 112.1 222.2 221.1

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .250. It is 1-3-0 ATS on its home court and 1-3-0 on the road.

The Cavaliers' 108.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.1 the Warriors give up.

Cleveland is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 110.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 2-6 1-1 4-4 Warriors 5-4 2-2 3-6

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Cavaliers Warriors 108.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 1-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 2-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

