Chris Paul and Evan Mobley are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (6-3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) meet at Chase Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOH

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers fell to the Thunder on Wednesday, 128-120. Caris LeVert scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in five assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caris LeVert 29 5 5 0 0 2 Evan Mobley 22 5 1 1 1 0 Donovan Mitchell 20 5 5 2 0 1

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley averages 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the field.

Donovan Mitchell's averages on the season are 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making 54.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest.

Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game from LeVert.

Isaac Okoro's numbers for the season are 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 53.8% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

