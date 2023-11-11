Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Champaign County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Champaign County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triad at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Marion, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
