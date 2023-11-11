For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

  • Fischer has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Fischer has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:47 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

