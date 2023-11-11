How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Houston Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
The Houston Cougars (4-5) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.
With 31.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS, Houston has had to lean on their 80th-ranked offense (25.2 points per contest) to keep them in games. Cincinnati is accumulating 25.3 points per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.3 points per contest (92nd-ranked) on defense.
See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Houston Key Statistics
|Cincinnati
|Houston
|452.3 (27th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|381 (82nd)
|377.3 (65th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|415.8 (96th)
|225.4 (5th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|118 (107th)
|226.9 (69th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|263 (41st)
|15 (95th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|9 (22nd)
|9 (107th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|11 (87th)
Cincinnati Stats Leaders
- Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
- Corey Kiner has run the ball 138 times for 756 yards, with three touchdowns.
- Xzavier Henderson's 631 receiving yards (70.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 72 targets with three touchdowns.
- Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Chamon Metayer has racked up 220 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Houston Stats Leaders
- Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.
- Sam Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes on 47 targets.
- Matthew Golden has compiled 38 catches for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.
