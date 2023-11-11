Big 12 action features the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-2.5) 54.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Houston (-2.5) 54.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Houston has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.