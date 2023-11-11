Cincinnati vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Big 12 action features the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Washington State vs Cal
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Texas vs TCU
- Michigan vs Penn State
- USC vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Utah vs Washington
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Houston has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.