The Clemson Tigers (5-4) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) will face each other in a clash of ACC opponents at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23 Clemson has gone 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Georgia Tech has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won four of those games.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+14)



Georgia Tech (+14) Against the spread, Clemson is 3-5-0 this year.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

In Georgia Tech's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points just twice this season.

In the Georgia Tech's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 54.5.

The total for the game of 54.5 is 7.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Clemson (29 points per game) and Georgia Tech (33.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 50.8 49.3 Implied Total AVG 30.6 32 29.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 55.3 58.5 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33.8 34 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 1-1 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.