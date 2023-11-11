The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
  • Cleveland State put together a 13-5 straight up record in games it shot above 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 19th.
  • The Vikings' 71.8 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
  • Cleveland State went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Cleveland State drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Duquesne L 79-77 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/8/2023 Defiance W 102-41 Wolstein Center
11/11/2023 Ohio - Wolstein Center
11/15/2023 Canisius - Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

