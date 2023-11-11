The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Cleveland State put together a 13-5 straight up record in games it shot above 44.5% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 19th.

The Vikings' 71.8 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

Cleveland State went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.

In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).

Beyond the arc, Cleveland State drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule