How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
- Cleveland State put together a 13-5 straight up record in games it shot above 44.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 19th.
- The Vikings' 71.8 points per game last year were only 1.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
- Cleveland State went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
- In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).
- Beyond the arc, Cleveland State drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 79-77
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Defiance
|W 102-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
