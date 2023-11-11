The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) meet the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest will start at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 78.8 27th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 34.3 44th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 346th 5.1 3pt Made 8.9 39th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.6 211th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.